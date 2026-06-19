Andhra illegal detention case: Suspended cop booked for murder of missing man

The Andhra Pradesh Police have booked the suspended police officer, G Nagaraju, for the disappearance of a man named Gade Sai Krishna (26) and his suspected death in custody. Nagaraju has been charged with murder.

Sai Krishna has been missing for more than a month after he was allegedly picked by the Krishnalanka police on May 9.

On a complaint by Sai Krishna’s mother Gade Vijaya Lakshmi, who has been missing for more than a month, a case of wrongful confinement, murder and causing disappearance of evidence against Nagaraju, suspended Circle Inspector of Krishna Lanka police station.

The case has been registered under sections 127 (4) and 127 (6) (wrongful confinement), 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Vijaya Lakshmi has alleged that her son was tortured and beaten to death in custody. She demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government order a judicial probe into the issue and book all those responsible for it.

According to her, police had picked up her son Sai Krishna on May 9 for questioning in a case, and he had not returned since.

She filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court, which directed the Krishna Lanka police to produce the victim before it on June 15. As the police could not produce Sai Krishna, the High Court directed the police to produce him by June 29.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on June 17 ordered a probe by a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer into the case. He also ordered the suspension of Circle Inspector Nagaraju.

East Godavari district Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore has been tasked to lead the investigation.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited Vijayawada and called on Vijaya Lakshmi on Thursday, June 18, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).