Andhra Hindu organisation announces 10L cash as reward to slap Udayanidhi Stalin

As the Sanatana Dharma row continues to rage across the country, an organisation based in Andhra Pradesh and going by the name of Jana Jagarana Samhithi(JJS), put up posters in Vijayawada on Thursday, September 7, offering a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who slaps Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The posters were put up at busy intersections throughout the city, including the Pandit Nehru bus stop, Benz Circle, Bandar Road, and the area near the Kanakadurgamma Temple.

According to Vasu, State Convener of JJS, the cash reward will be given to those who slap Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had called for the eradication of the ‘Sanatan Dharma’. Vasu also demanded that the TN minister issue a public apology to the entire Hindu community - otherwise it will be the DMK that will be eradicated, not the Sanatan Dharma, he warned.