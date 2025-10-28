Andhra High Court orders CID probe into TTD Parakamani scam

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, October 27, ordered the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to probe the alleged theft of money from the offerings made at the Tirumala temple in 2023.

The HC also said the theft should be investigated by a CID officer of the Director General rank, while calling for ascertaining the role of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials in the whole affair. It also directed the manner in which the case was settled by the Lok Adalat to be investigated and a report be submitted before December 2.

The theft allegedly took place in 2023, while the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) was in power, during the counting process (Parakamani) which led to the case being heard by a Lok Adalat. The Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad (a body of Hindu saints promoting Hinduism), however accused the Lok Adalat Presiding Officer of “recording a fraudulent compromise”.

What is the Parakamani scam?