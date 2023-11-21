Andhra HC pokes holes in CID’s skill development case against Chandrababu Naidu

On Monday, November 20, the Andhra Pradesh High Court finally granted regular bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged skill development scam case. Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Naidu was jailed for nearly 50 days in the case. In granting him regular bail, the High Court made some key observations about the investigation by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), disagreeing with many of the prosecution’s arguments, and poking holes in the CID’s case against Naidu. Here’s a brief recall of what the case is all about, and what the court said on Monday. While the HC said it was only briefly examining the evidence in the case to decide on the bail plea, it noted that no money trail has been established yet in the corruption case to Naidu or the TDP. The court also said that a former CM can't be held responsible for every subcontractor’s evasion or discrepancies in the agreement signed for the project.

The CID’s case against Naidu

The CID arrested Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, which allegedly happened when he was the CM from 2014-19. According to the CID, public funds worth Rs 371 crore were released to set up skill development centres in the state, of which around Rs 241 crore were diverted to shell companies through private firms contracted to carry out the project. It alleged that Naidu and TDP were the ultimate beneficiaries of the siphoned funds.