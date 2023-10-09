Andhra HC dismisses Naidu’s anticipatory bail pleas in three cases

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, October 9 dismissed former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petitions in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road, FiberNet scam and Anagallu riot cases. Additionally, multiple petitions related to Naidu’s arrest are scheduled for hearing on Monday at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada and the Supreme Court. It has been exactly one month since Naidu was arrested in the skill development corporation scam case and was remanded to judicial custody.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) for allegedly benefiting from siphoning off Rs 241 crore from government funds allocated for setting up the skill development centres under the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation. He has since been remanded to judicial custody, and is lodged at the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

The CID has also named Naidu as an accused in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case, in which the investigation officials allege that the former CM was involved in manipulating the road’s alignment to benefit his family and several associates. In the FiberNet scam case, CID has accused Naidu of manipulating the tender process to allot a Rs 330 crore deal to a private firm of his choice. Naidu and other TDP leaders were also charged with attempted murder in the Angallu riot case. The incident happened during Naidu’s visit to Annamayya district on August 4.

Meanwhile, the ACB court in Vijayawada is expected to deliver its judgement related to Naidu’s bail and CID’s custody petitions in the skill development scam case. The Supreme Court bench is hearing his Special Leave Petition (SLP) to quash the FIR filed by the CID in the same case.