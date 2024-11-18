Andhra govt school principal cuts students’ hair for not tying it up

The principal of a girls’ tribal welfare school in Andhra Pradesh cut the hair of around 15 students, after they went to school wearing their hair down. Prasanna, the principal of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in G Madugula, Paderu in Alluri Sitharamaraju district, said that she cut the students’ hair as ‘disciplinary action’, District Education Officer (DEO) P Brahmaji Rao said. The students are studying in Intermediate second year, the equivalent of class 12.

The DEO, who visited the school on November 18, Monday, after news of the incident came to light, said that he conducted an inquiry and will submit the report to the District Collector. He said that the Collector will decide further course of action, if any, against the principal Prasanna. The principal also belongs to a tribal community, the DEO said. The students’ parents have demanded that the principal be replaced, he added.