Andhra govt constitutes sub committee to tackle drug menace

Addressing the media at the Secretariat in Velagapudi after the meeting, Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Kolusu Parthasarathy said that the Cabinet had passed a resolution to publish seven swetha patrams (white papers), beginning June 28.

“The White Papers will be brought out on issues like the status of the Polavaram irrigation project, damage done to the Amaravati capital city project due to inaction by the YSRCP government in the past five years, the status of the electricity sector, unchecked sand mining and destruction to the environment, sale of liquor, and issues related to law and order and the State government’s finances during the rule of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Parthasarathy said.

The white paper approach to critique the previous government was also adopted by the Congress in Telangana after they defeated the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in December 2023. In their first Assembly session, the Congress government introduced a white paper, detailing how the BRS had mired Telangana in debt for 10 years.