Andhra govt announces Rs 2.5 crore cash, govt job for cricketer Shree Charani

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, a government job and a house site for Telugu cricketer N. Shree Charani, a member of the 2025 women's cricket world cup-winning team.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced the reward after the young cricketer called on him soon after she arrived from Delhi.

The Chief Minister also announced that she will be provided a job as a Group 1 officer in the state government. The 21-year-old will also get a 1,000 square yard plot in Kadapa for building a house.

Shree Charani shared the joy of winning the World Cup with CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh. She thanked them for supporting her.

The Chief Minister stated that by winning the World Cup, she has shown the power of Indian women and has become a role model for women athletes. He wished the Indian team more success in the future.

Shree Charani presented a T-shirt signed by women cricketers to the Chief Minister.

Talking to the media, the spinner said she was happy to get love and affection from all.

Shree Charani said she got all the encouragement from her family.

Shree Charani said it was her maternal uncle who introduced her to cricket. She underwent the training at the Andhra Cricket Association.

Terming the World Cup victory as the first step, the young cricketer exuded confidence in bringing more laurels for the nation.

Earlier, the Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister, Nara Lokesh, received Shree Charani and former captain Mithali Raj on their arrival at the CM’s residence.

"Selfie with a spinner who made India a winner," Chief Minister Naidu wrote on 'X' with a picture taken with Shree Charani.

Lokesh said the Chief Minister and he congratulated Shree Charani on India's glorious Women's World Cup victory.

"Her achievement truly showcases the strength and spirit of Indian women and will inspire generations of young athletes," said Lokesh.

Earlier, the young cricketer was accorded a grand welcome at the Gannavaram airport, Vijayawada, by Andhra Cricket Association President Keshineni Chinni, Secretary Sana Satish, Ministers Anitha, Savita, Sandhyarani, and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, Shree Charani played her first World Cup after making her international debut in April.

The left-arm spinner took 14 wickets in the World Cup. In the final against South Africa, she provided a crucial breakthrough, trapping Anneke Bosch (0) lbw in the 12th over to let India come back into the game.

Her performance was impressive in the semifinal against Australia as she took two wickets for 49 runs in her 10-over spell.

Shree Charani, who comes from a small village, Yerramala Palle in Kadapa district, was trained by her uncle Kishore Kumar Reddy, a part-time cricketer at the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station.