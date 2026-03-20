Andhra govt announces job calendar to fill over 10,000 vacancies

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The Andhra Pradesh state government, on Thursday, March 19, released the job calendar to fill more than 10,060 vacancies in various departments through State Public Service Commission. As per the job calendar announced on Ugadi, the Telugu New Years, four notifications to fill the vacancies will be issued between May 15 and October 15, 2026.

A total of 1,500 vacancies will be filled in the higher education department through a notification to be issued on May 15. Another notification will be issued on August 15 to provide 91 Group-I jobs, 2,778 appointments in Home department and 928 appointments in other departments.

On September 15, a notification will be issued for 750 Group-II jobs, 503 posts in engineering department and 506 in other departments.

Through a fourth notification to be issued on October 15, a total of 3,004 vacancies will be filled in school education/intermediate education.