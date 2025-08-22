Andhra: Godavari continues to flow at second flood warning level

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The second flood warning continued on the Godavari river as the water flowed at a level of 49.3 feet as of 6.30 am on Friday, August 22, at Bhadrachalam. The water levels are likely to subside by the night, according to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

Meanwhile, four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed for relief work.

The second flood warning was issued after the Godavari water level reached 48 feet at Bhadrachalam. Inflows and outflows at the Dowleswaram barrage stood at 13.11 lakh cusecs.

Many villages mainly inhabited by tribal residents were cut off due to the rising Godavari levels.

People living in villages across the course of Godavari have been asked to remain vigilant.

Both Godavari and Krishna rivers which flow through Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have remained in spate.

The first warning level for Krishan river remained in effect at Prakasam Barrage, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted people downstream of Prakasam Barrage along the Krishna river bank.

Officials said the inflow of 5.14 lakh cusecs at the barrage was being let out downstream as of Thursday, August 21 evening.

All major dams on both the Krishna and Godavari were receiving massive inflows. The inflow at Srisailam dam across the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh was 5.4 lakh cusecs. The authorities were releasing 5.19 lakh cusecs downstream.

The inflow and outflow at Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Telangana were 4.32 lakh cusecs.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain has urged people living along the Krishna, Godavari and Tungabhadra rivers to remain alert. He cautioned people against crossing overflowing streams and canals.

The official machinery in the districts along the course of the rivers has been alerted. The state government has sanctioned Rs 16 crore for rescue and relief works.

People in island villages have been alerted, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed.

Meanwhile, huge inflows in Godavari due to incessant rains in catchment areas have almost filled the major reservoirs in united Nizamabad district of Telangana. Both the Nizam Sagar and Sriram Sagar projects were receiving massive inflows.

(With IANS inputs)