Andhra: Former YSRCP MLA Sudhakar accused of raping minor, arrested

A video of Sudhakar Reddy allegedly molesting the survivor has circulated on social media and has also been shown by several local Telugu media channels. Sources in the Kurnool police also stated that they were unclear when the video was shot and were looking into the matter as part of their investigation.

“As of the moment, action has been taken against the accused. After counselling the survivor and her parents, the survivor was sent to undergo a physical examination,” Investigating Officer Imitiaz Basha said.

A case has been registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 376 (3) (commits rape repeatedly on same woman), 376 (2) (aggravated form of rape committed by police officers and other public servants) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with section 5(1) (penetrative sexual assault on a child and makes the child to strip or parade naked in public) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.