Andhra: Five killed in explosion at a house storing detonators

Five people were killed and 20 others injured in an explosion at a house in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday, April 15, police said.

The incident occurred in Kummaravandla Palli village of Kadiri mandal.

Detonators and gas cylinders, stored in the house of a worker, exploded, demolishing the entire house.

Some adjoining houses were also damaged in the huge explosion.

At least five people died in the explosion, while 20 others were injured. The injured were admitted to a government hospital, where the condition of 12 of them is stated to be critical.

Fire-fighting personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

Four detonators were reported to be stored in the house.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation. The explosives and gas cylinders were reportedly stored illegally in the house.

Home Minister V Anitha has expressed shock over the incident that claimed five lives.

She spoke to Sri Sathya Sai district Collector and Superintendent of Police to gather details regarding the incident.

The Home Minister expressed grief over the incident and termed the death of five persons as tragic.

She directed that the best medical care be provided to those injured in the accident. She asked to immediately expedite relief operations. Anitha assured the families of the victims that the government will extend them all possible help.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu expressed deep anguish over the horrific incident.

He directed officials to provide advanced medical care to the injured in the incident.

Orders have been issued for specialised medical teams to closely monitor the 12 individuals currently in critical condition.

The district administration responded immediately to the incident and has accelerated relief operations.

According to an official release, orders have been issued to conduct a full-scale inquiry into the storage of detonators at the site.

The minister asked officials to take strict measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. He assured the affected families that the government stands firmly by them.