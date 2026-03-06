Andhra ex-MP custodial torture case: IPS officer Sunil Naik questioned for 7 hours

Andhra Pradesh police questioned Bihar cadre IPS officer, M. Sunil Kumar Naik, for about seven hours on Thursday in the alleged custodial torture of former Member of Parliament K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who is now Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Sunil Kumar Naik, who is the Director of Fire Services of Bihar, was questioned by Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police A. R. Damodar, who is the investigating officer in the case, at Central Crime Station, Guntur.

Sunil Naik will appear before the investigating officer again on Friday.

As per the direction of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, he has to appear before police every day from March 5 to March 9.

While granting interim protection, the High Court had directed him to appear before the investigation officer.

Andhra Pradesh police had arrested Sunil Naik in Patna on February 23 as he was not appearing for questioning despite notices issued to him. However, a Patna court rejected the police plea for his transit warrant.

Following this, the police had approached a court in Guntur, which issued an arrest warrant on February 26.

The IPS officer had moved the High Court for anticipatory bail. His counsel had argued that the case against him was politically motivated.

The court was told that Sunil Naik’s name does not figure in the FIR and that the petitioner had only arrested Raju in Hyderabad in connection with a case and shifted him to Guntur. He denied involvement in the alleged custodial torture of the then MP.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmayee Prathapa directed the IPS officer to appear before the investigation officer on or before March 5 and till the next hearing on March 9.

Raghurama Krishna Raju was allegedly tortured in police custody in 2021 when the YSR Congress Party was in power.

Raju, then an MP, was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Raju was elected to the Lok Sabha on a YSRCP ticket from Narsapuram in 2019, but he later became a rebel.

He was arrested on May 14, 2021, at his residence in Hyderabad for speaking against the government and allegedly instigating communal unrest in the state.

Raju joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) just before the 2024 elections and was elected to the Assembly. The TDP-led coalition made him Deputy Speaker.

Sunil Naik, who served on deputation as the DIG of the A.P Crime Investigation Department (CID) at that time, returned to Bihar in 2024.

In July 2024, Guntur police had registered an FIR against Jagan Mohan Reddy, three IPS officers, and others on a complaint by Raju, who alleged that there was an attempt on his life during police custody.