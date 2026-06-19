Andhra: Enforcement Directorate arrests ex-minister’s son in liquor transport scam

ED Hyderabad Zonal Office arrested former IT advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Raj Kesireddy, and former Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd. (APSBCL), Vasudeva Reddy, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. Both were produced before the Special Court (PMLA), which sent them to judicial custody till June 25.

The searches led to the seizure of a luxury car, costly watches valued at Rs 94.5 lakh and unaccounted cash. Incriminating documents, including suspicious joint venture agreements, unaccounted cash transactions and property documents were recovered and seized.

ED investigation revealed that Kesireddy emerged as the principal conspirator and the controlling mind behind the organised financial crime involving the manipulation of liquor transportation tenders floated by APSBCL.

It has emerged that, by leveraging his political influence and by utilising his position as former IT Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, he entered into a criminal conspiracy with the then Managing Director of APSBCL, Vasudeva Reddy, and his close associate Tukekula Eswar Kiran Kumar Reddy, for the purpose of subverting the established transportation policy framework of APSBCL and deriving unlawful pecuniary gains.

ED said it initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CID, Andhra Pradesh, under various sections of IPC and the BNS, based on a complaint of the Additional Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh (Vigilance), for loss to the Government exchequer to the tune of Rs 195.33 crore.