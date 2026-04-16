Andhra: Eight Mantralayam pilgrims killed as car collides with lorry in Kurnool

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident near Chilakaladona in Mantralayam mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district early on Thursday, April 16, officials said.

The accident occurred when a Bolero vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a lorry, resulting in a devastating impact that left multiple passengers trapped and severely injured.

According to officials, a total of eight people died in the accident. Five victims were declared dead at the spot, while three others later succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a nearby hospital.

Around 10 to 12 individuals were injured in the mishap. The injured were promptly shifted to the Emmiganur hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, officials added.

Authorities confirmed that the initial information suggests that the deceased were pilgrims from Karnataka who had travelled to visit the Mantralayam temple and were returning when the accident took place.

Police teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the collision and launched rescue and relief operations.

Efforts were made to evacuate the injured and clear the wreckage from the site, according to the officials.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Officials said further details are awaited as the probe progresses, and more information emerges regarding the circumstances leading to the collision.