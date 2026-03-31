Andhra DGP declares state ‘Naxal-free’ as nine Maoists surrender before police

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Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Monday, March 30, declared Andhra Pradesh “Naxal-free”, as nine Maoists including top leaders surrendered before police.

Senior Maoist leader Chelluri Narayana Rao alias Suresh, a member of CPI-Maoist's Central Committee and Secretary of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee, along with eight other cadres, surrendered before Andhra Pradesh police on Monday, March 30.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta produced the surrendered Maoists before the media and declared that there were no more underground Maoist cadres in Andhra Pradesh. He made the announcement a day before the March 31, 2026 deadline announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “eliminate Naxalism.”

A native of the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Narayana Rao worked in the CPI-Maoist party for about 36 years in various ranks.

Narayana Rao, who joined the Maoist movement in 1990, is alleged to have been involved in some major offences, including the killing of MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Someswara Rao in Visakhapatnam district in 2018 and the killing of three policemen.

Kartam Lachhu, Company Platoon Commander, People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) battalion, Podium Raje alias Rame, Area Committee Member (ACM), 13th Platoon, National Park area, Kartam Adame alias Nangi, Platform Party Committee Member (PPCM), PLGA battalion, Muchaki Masa alias Ajith, ACM, Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) DVC, Odisha State Committee, Madvi Jogi alias Rukuni, PPCM, Muchaki Laxman alias Lakma, Madivi Adama and Kadithi Hurre alias Urra, all party members, also surrendered before the police.

As per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of Andhra Pradesh, the surrendered Maoists will receive the reward amount they were carrying on their heads. While Narayana Rao will get Rs 25 lakh, others will be given an amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh each.

Officers also displayed 19 weapons recovered including an INSAS, 2 BGLs, five .303 rifles, 5 SBBL, and 6 other weapons.

DGP Gupta stated that in the last one year, the state police killed 18 Maoists including 3 CCMs (Madavi Hiduma, Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, Metturi Jogarao alias Tech Sankar), and 3 SZCMs (Venkata Ravi Chaithanya alias Aruna, Kakuri Pandanna alias Jagan, Madakam Raje).

The Andhra Pradesh Police also assisted Chhattisgarh and Odisha Police in operations where 2 CCMs and tens of other important Maoist cadres were killed.

According to the DGP, 31 cadres, including three Action Team members and other Maoist cadres, were arrested, while 106 cadres, including a CCM and 2 SZCMs, surrendered.

Leaders from Left parties and others have expressed concerns over the extrajudicial killings of Maoists, questioning if there were unarmed local residents among those killed in the crackdown. They have also demanded a judicial inquiry into the entire operation.

With IANS inputs