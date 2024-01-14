Andhra Deputy CM booked in Hyderabad for derogatory comments on Sonia Gandhi

The police in Hyderabad have registered a case against Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh K Narayana Swamy for his alleged derogatory comments on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. A case was registered at Begum Bazar police station on a complaint by Telangana state Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi.

Narayana Swamy had made certain comments linking Sonia Gandhi to the death of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy (YSR) in a helicopter crash. YSR, father of current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009. He was the chief minister of then undivided Andhra Pradesh.