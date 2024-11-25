Andhra cops reach RGV's house in Hyderabad over derogatory posts against CM Naidu

A team of Andhra Pradesh Police reached the residence of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in Hyderabad on November 25, after he failed to appear before them for questioning in a case related to posting derogatory content online against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members.

Officials of Ongole Rural Police arrived at the residence of the controversial film director, who is likely to be arrested in the case. There was high drama as the police learnt that the filmmaker was not at home. He had reportedly left for Coimbatore.

Last week, RGV, as the filmmaker is popularly known, had sought four days to appear before the police.

He is alleged to have “tarnished” the reputation of CM Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Information and Technology Minister Nara Lokesh and others.

The police on November 11 registered a case against the filmmaker on a complaint by local Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ramalingam. The complainant alleged that RGV made derogatory comments against CM Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, other family members, and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan during the promotional activity of his film ‘Vyuham’ late last year.

The filmmaker had posted allegedly objectionable comments on social media platforms.

A case under Section 336 (4) and 353 (2) of the BNS Act and also under Section 67 of the IT Act was booked against RGV at Maddipadu police station.

The police on November 13 served a notice to the filmmaker, directing him to appear before the investigation officer at Maddipadu police station.

RGV had previously approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which declined to grant interim relief. RGV had sought interim orders exempting him from appearance before the investigating officer.

When RGV’s counsel told the court that the petitioner was facing a threat of arrest, the judge reportedly replied that he should then file a bail petition.