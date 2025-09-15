Andhra CM urges Centre to support aqua farmers hit hard by US tariffs

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the Centre to support aqua farmers in the state who are facing severe distress due to the tariffs imposed by the US.

He urged the Union government to make decisions at the national level to protect aqua farmers from losses. The CM also requested measures to increase domestic consumption of aqua products.

Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, has written separate letters to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and& Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Fisheries Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh.

He requested the Finance Minister to look into issues such as GST and financial relief, the Commerce & Industry Minister to pursue agreements with other countries in the aqua sector, and the Fisheries Minister to focus on expanding the domestic market.

The CM pointed out that aqua farmers and families dependent on the sector in Andhra Pradesh are facing hardships. He also explained the measures currently being taken by the state government.

Andhra Pradesh accounts for 80 per cent of the country’s shrimp exports and 34 per cent of marine exports, with exports valued at around Rs 21,246 crore annually. About 2.5 lakh aqua farmer families and 30 lakh people dependent on allied sectors are in difficulty.

The Chief Minister stated that US tariffs have had the greatest impact on shrimp exports. Losses are estimated at Rs 25,000 crore, with about 50 per cent of export orders cancelled. Nearly Rs 600 crore in tariff burden has fallen on about 2,000 containers being exported. The CM noted that the state government has already initiated relief measures -- for example, after discussions with feed producers, aqua feed MRPs have been reduced by Rs 9 per kg, and subsidised supply of transformers is also being considered.

The CM requested bank support for exporters and aqua companies, including a 240-day moratorium on loan and interest repayments, interest subsidies, and a temporary waiver of the 5 per cent GST on frozen shrimp.

He also urged the Centre to focus on diversifying export markets beyond the US. He suggested entering into Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the European Union, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Russia to boost exports. The CM also sought interim financial support for exporters, clarity on tariff/tax relief schemes, and noted that exporters were ready to supply seafood to the EU.

The CM stressed the need to expand the domestic aqua market. He requested a Rs 100 crore corpus fund, establishment of cold storages, hygienic fish and seafood markets, and said that the state government is ready to set up the Andhra Pradesh Shrimp Producers Coordination Committee to facilitate direct farmer-to-market supply chains.

He also called for awareness campaigns to promote seafood consumption, pointing out that aqua products are rich in protein and highly nutritious. At present, per capita seafood consumption in India is only 12-13 kg per year, compared to the global average of 20-30 kg. Increasing seafood consumption would not only improve public health but also provide crucial support to aqua farmers, the CM said.

To improve transportation, he requested the Centre to run dedicated trains for shipping aqua products from South India to various parts of the country. He also urged that fishermen be provided one-time top-up loans of Rs one lakh under Kisan Credit Cards, and that processing, packaging, and cold-chain facilities be strengthened through FIDF to enhance competitiveness in new markets.

The CM also requested that the regional offices of research institutions such as ICAR-CIBA and ICAR-NBFGR be established in Andhra Pradesh.