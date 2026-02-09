Andhra CM orders inquiry into food poisoning at govt-run Ashram hostel

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, February 8, ordered an inquiry into a food poisoning incident in which 92 tribal students of a government-run boys' hostel fell ill.

The incident occurred at the Ashram hostel in Devarapalli village in Rampachodavaram Mandal of Polavaram district on February 7.

CM Chandrababu directed officials to submit a detailed report by Monday and asked for strict action to be taken against those found responsible.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 92 students of the Devarapalli Ashram Boys’ Hostel in Rampachodavaram experienced symptoms such as vomiting, stomach pain, fever and diarrhoea, and were immediately shifted to hospitals in Mareedumilli and Rampachodavaram.

Officials said the health condition of all the students is currently stable.