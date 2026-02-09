Andhra CM orders inquiry into food poisoning at govt-run Ashram hostel

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, February 8, ordered an inquiry into a food poisoning incident in which 92 tribal students of a government-run boys' hostel fell ill.
The incident occurred at the Ashram hostel in Devarapalli village in Rampachodavaram Mandal of Polavaram district on February 7.
CM Chandrababu directed officials to submit a detailed report by Monday and asked for strict action to be taken against those found responsible.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that 92 students of the Devarapalli Ashram Boys’ Hostel in Rampachodavaram experienced symptoms such as vomiting, stomach pain, fever and diarrhoea, and were immediately shifted to hospitals in Mareedumilli and Rampachodavaram.
Officials said the health condition of all the students is currently stable.
Officials also informed the Chief Minister that they inspected the hostel immediately after the incident and assessed the prevailing conditions. Primary medical examinations were conducted on the remaining students in the hostel, and those showing symptoms of diarrhoea were provided treatment.
They further stated that a special medical camp was set up and samples of food and water were collected for testing. Officials informed the Chief Minister that a Joint Inspection Committee has also been constituted to investigate the incident. The district collector has also been directed to submit a comprehensive report on the incident by Monday.
CM Chandrababu further instructed officials to initiate departmental action against those responsible for the incident and to take criminal action as well, if necessary.