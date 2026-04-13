Andhra CM Naidu to launch quantum computing testbeds in Amaravati

On the occasion of World Quantum Day on April 14, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch two state-of-the-art quantum computing testbeds at SRM University, Amaravati and virtually at Medha Towers in Gannavaram. This is part of the government’s ambitious Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative.

These Quantum Reference Facilities will position Andhra Pradesh as the first state in India to host a dedicated quantum test and certification ecosystem, said an official release on Sunday, April 12.

These facilities will enable testing and certification of quantum computing hardware. The initiative is expected to significantly boost research, innovation, and industry collaboration in the rapidly evolving quantum domain.

The 1Q test bed, set up by Qubitech at Medha Towers, and the 1S test bed, developed at SRM University Amaravati using superconducting technology, will operate at extremely low temperatures nearing -273 degree C. These mini quantum systems are designed to rigorously test quantum components and devices.

The open-access facility at SRM University will be beneficial for researchers, students, startups and companies working on quantum technologies, offering them a platform for experimentation and validation.

Both facilities have been built entirely using domestically developed components, reinforcing India’s push toward self-reliance in deep-tech innovation, according to the official statement.

Leading institutions such as the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Indian Institute of Science and Defence Research and Development Organisation have extended technical support for this initiative.

The inauguration event will witness participation from representatives of the National Quantum Mission, professors from the IITs, scientists, quantum startup founders, research scholars and domain experts. Additionally, arrangements have been made for over 150,000 students from universities and colleges across the state to witness the event virtually.