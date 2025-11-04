Andhra CM Naidu signs Rs 20,000 crore MoU with Hinduja Group in UK

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, November 3, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hinduja Group for cumulative investments worth Rs Rs 20,000 crore. The agreement was formalised during the Chief Minister’s visit to the United Kingdom.

Under the MoU, the key initiative involves expanding the existing 1,050 MW Hinduja National Power Corporation Ltd (HNPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam by an additional 1,600 MW.

Other projects include the development of large-scale solar and wind power facilities to enhance the state’s clean energy capacity, the establishment of a state-of-the-art electric bus and light vehicle manufacturing plant to promote sustainable mobility, and the creation of a robust network of EV charging stations to support Andhra’s green transport ecosystem.

During his UK visit, the Chief Minister also met Nikki Grady-Smith, group chief transformation officer at Rolls-Royce, to discuss opportunities for civil aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, and power systems for upcoming data centers in the state.

Naidu also highlighted the potential for a military airstrip and an MRO unit at Orvakal and suggested exploring the possibility of establishing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, as well as developing an aviation ecosystem near the upcoming Bhogapuram airport.