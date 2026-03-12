Andhra CM Naidu moots Indian School of Agriculture on the lines of ISB

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday proposed the setting up of the Indian School of Agriculture on the lines of the Indian School of Business (ISB) to deal with all the issues related to the agricultural sector.

The Chief Minister mooted the idea during his address to the two-day Collectors’ conference, which began here on Wednesday.

He proposed setting up the Indian School of Agriculture as a deemed university to deal with all the issues of the agricultural sector and to render AI-based agritech services to benefit farmers.

The ISB was established in Hyderabad in 2001 when Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to focus on farmers’ welfare by paying special attention.

He announced the water release for the Kharif season on May 15 and the house warming programme of 2.5 lakh houses as an Ugadi gift.

He underlined the need to pay more attention to water security, and asked the Collectors to implement a 90-day programme from April 1 for water conservation, including a desilting programme at all water bodies.

The Chief Minister noted that there was an increase in groundwater levels across the state, which stands at 8.10 metres. He also revealed that 614 tmc of water is available in all the reservoirs in the state.

He said that with the increase in the groundwater level, the state government can save Rs 14,000 crore through power subsidy. He said the Veligonda project will be completed by July and the Polavaram project by 2027.

He also announced that a free bus travel facility for the physically challenged will be introduced in the name of Indra Dhanassu.

The Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh will be made a land dispute- free state by 2027, and as part of it, a special programme will be organised on the 9th of every month in all the districts. He said the land records will be uploaded to the portal, and blockchain technology and a QR code will be utilised for pattadar pass books to make them tamper-proof.

Coming to the one family-one entrepreneur norm, the Chief Minister said 1.12 lakh women emerged as micro entrepreneurs, and a target has been set to make 5 lakh women entrepreneurs.

He also made it clear that there is no compromise on the law and order issue and directed the district Collectors to act tough on violators.

Citing the incidents of diarrhoea cases in Srikakulam, adulterated milk deaths in Rajahmundry, and the firecracker unit accident in Vetlapalem, the Chief Minister said some people are resorting to violating rules, resulting in such incidents. He asked the Collectors to make field visits for eight days a month. Secretaries were also directed to undertake a field visit for four days in a month to monitor the ground-level situation.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to provide a drinking water tap to every house within two years. He said internet facility should be provided to each house through fibregrid in three years. He advised the Collectors to use technology and adopt AI, which is a game-changer to get better results.

He stressed the need for improving digital literacy among people for effective usage of WhatsApp governance. He said Collectors should focus more on the grounding of various projects in their respective districts.