Andhra: CM Naidu assures justice in custodial death case

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Family members of Gade Sai Krishna, who disappeared more than a month ago and is alleged to have been killed in police custody, met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

The youth’s mother, Vijaya Lakshmi, appealed to the Chief Minister to conduct an investigation into her son’s disappearance and ensure justice.

The Chief Minister consoled her and assured her that an impartial inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

CM Naidu told the family members that he had already ordered an investigation and suspended Circle Inspector Nagaraju. He made it clear that the guilty would not be spared.

Vijaya Lakshmi expressed satisfaction with the CM’s assurance to deliver justice. After meeting the Chief Minister, she said she was confident that justice would be served.

She stated that the Chief Minister assured a comprehensive investigation would be carried out to ensure punishment for those found guilty.

Sai Krishna’s family members met the Chief Minister a day after former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Vijayawada and called on Vijaya Lakshmi. He demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Sai Krishna’s disappearance and his alleged death in police custody.

Sai Krishna (26), a resident of Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada, was picked up by police on May 9 for questioning in connection with a case and has not returned since.

His mother filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the High Court, which directed the Krishna Lanka police to produce the victim before it on June 15. As the police could not produce Sai Krishna, the High Court directed them to produce him by June 29.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on June 17 ordered a probe by a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer into the case. He also ordered the suspension of Nagaraju, Circle Inspector of Krishna Lanka police station.

Meanwhile, East Godavari district Superintendent of Police, D. Narasimha Kishore, who has been tasked to lead the investigation, arrived in Vijayawada.

Police recorded the statement of Vijaya Lakshmi and two other family members.

Earlier, police booked the suspended officer. On a complaint by Vijaya Lakshmi, a case of wrongful confinement, murder, and causing disappearance of evidence was registered against Nagaraju, suspended Circle Inspector of Krishna Lanka police station.

The case has been registered under sections 127(4), 127(6), 103(1), and 238 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Vijaya Lakshmi alleged that her son was tortured and beaten to death in custody.