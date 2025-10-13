Andhra CM Naidu announces SIT to probe Mulakalacheruvu spurious liquor case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Mulakalacheruvu spurious liquor case, which has triggered a political controversy over the alleged involvement of some Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Sunday, October 12, that the SIT will be headed by Eluru Range Inspector of Police GVG Ashok Kumar. He said the SIT will conduct a comprehensive investigation and recommend a “total revamp” of the system.

The controversy erupted after the Excise and Police departments, on October 4, busted a major spurious liquor brewing racket in Mulakalacheruvu, located in the Thamballapalle Assembly constituency of Annamayya district. Material worth around Rs 1.75 crore was seized. Following the bust, the ruling TDP suspended some of its local leaders and workers for their alleged links to the racket.

According to the Chief Minister, 23 accused have been identified in this case, of whom 16 — including the main accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao — have been arrested. Janardhan was apprehended at Gannavaram airport on Friday, October 10, upon his return from South Africa. Earlier, Janardhan had put out a video claiming that TDP leaders of Thamballapalle Assembly constituency had no connection to the case, and that their names were being dragged in by the Opposition for political reasons.

The TDP has reportedly suspended Thamballapalle constituency in-charge D Jayachandra Reddy and local leader K Surendra Naidu, after their close associates were allegedly found linked to the racket. The Chief Minister confirmed that one TDP leader had been suspended for his alleged role, and reiterated that the government would act firmly against all those involved, “irrespective of political affiliations.”

The CM also said the spurious liquor racket is believed to have roots in Africa, alleging that “some people are conspiring to implement the same pattern in Andhra Pradesh.” He also maintained that it was TDP leaders who first brought the Mulakalacheruvu case to light.

The SIT will include IPS officers Rahul Dev Varma, Mallika Garg, and K Chakravarthi, along with an expert from the Excise Department.

Chandrababu Naidu also criticised the Opposition YSRCP’s demand for a CBI inquiry, claiming that during the previous YSRCP government, liquor brands owned by their leaders were promoted, and the entire system was legalised by forcefully taking over shops, transport and distilleries.