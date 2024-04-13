Andhra CM Jagan injured after stone hurled at him during poll campaign in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a stone attack by an unidentified person during an election campaign in Vijayawada on Saturday, April 13.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone. Doctors immediately provided first aid to him on the bus, after which the Chief Minister continued his bus yatra.

As part of ‘Memantha Siddham Yatra’, the Chief Minister was standing on a special campaign bus to greet people.