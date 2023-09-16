Andhra CM Jagan defends Naidu’s arrest, accuses ‘yellow media’ of bias

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, September 16, called former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu “a corrupt and tyrannical leader.” CM Jagan’s statements come a week after Chandrababu was jailed on September 9 for his alleged role in the skill development scam.

“No matter how much of his corruption is exposed, Naidu’s rich and powerful associates keep trying to save him. ‘Yellow media’ like Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi and TV5 still present a picture of Naidu being wrongly accused even though he was caught like a thief. They will not show the truth because, in reality, they are also beneficiaries of his corruption. We have to think seriously about what kind of world we live in. But the ‘yellow media’ forgets that law is the same for everyone,” he said at a public meeting in Nidadavolu in East Godavari district.

‘People who write editorials for such media will ask what is wrong if Chandrababu accepts bribes. It is horrific. Why doesn’t anybody question this?” he asked.

CM Jagan has earlier engaged in a war of words with Ramoji Rao-owned media outlets like Eenadu, referring to them as 'yellow media' for allegedly spreading propaganda against him. ‘Yellow media’ also hints at their alleged association with the Telugu Desam Party, which has a yellow-coloured party flag.

Jagan added that justice was being served and instead of being put on a pedestal, the former CM was finally being treated as a common man.

He also said that Chandrababu concocted this scam and gave all approvals for the scam himself. “Even the higher officials objected to releasing money to private companies, but Naidu wilfully ignored them. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has produced all the evidence showing Naidu's involvement in the scam," he said.

Jagan said, “All fake documents and invoices and other major evidence have been procured by the investigating agencies. Chandrababu Naidu even signed in 13 places in the skill scam and the CID has given all the evidence to the court. Even Naidu’s secretary is involved in the case and has fled abroad. All this has been presented in front of people and the court."

The Chief Minister added that despite what was being said, the arrest was made based on incriminating evidence found against Naidu. “His team will deny his involvement and keep trying to defend him, but the truth is there to see,” he added.

“Enforcement Directorate, an agency of the Union government and not the state, found the agreement was fake. They found Naidu’s secretary’s text messages, his confession to the IT Department, the notice sent by them and not a single member of the ‘shameless yellow media’ questions him,” Jagan said.