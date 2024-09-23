Andhra CM forms SIT to probe presence of adulterants in Tirupati laddu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, September 22 ordered a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into reports suggesting the presence of adulterants (which could include animal fat) in the ghee used to prepare 'Prasad' at Tirupati temple.

He told a press conference that the SIT will be headed by an Inspector General (IG) or a higher official. Stating that action would be taken against the guilty based on the SIT report, he vowed to purify Tirumala and restore its glory.

The move was announced shortly after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to severely reprimand Naidu for tarnishing the sanctity, integrity, and reputation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

Naidu said due to suspicion over the quality of ghee being used for making laddu prasadam, samples from four tankers were sent to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for analysis. He claimed that lab reports revealed the presence of pork and beef fat. Jagan had said that the tanker containing the possibly adulterated ghee arrived at Tirupati on July 12, 2024, which was rejected and not used in the preparation of the prasadam.

The Chief Minister said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Shyamala Rao issued notices to organisations concerned and blacklisted them. A committee of experts was constituted for subsequent action and fresh tenders were called.

Naidu remarked that former chief minister Jagan defended the wrong in the letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The letter is full of lies. Tirumala does not have a system to conduct full-fledged tests to check adulteration,” he said.

He alleged that in the name of reverse tendering, Jagan did not even spare Tirumala. He changed the rules to give tenders to his own people for commissions, he said and claimed that even those who could not produce ghee participated in the bidding.

The TDP chief alleged that Jagan used Tirumala for political advantages and appointed those who did not believe in Lord Venkateswara as TTD chairman. “TTD board was turned into a political rehabilitation centre. Tirmala was desecrated in every way,” he said.

Recalling former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam signed affidavits while visiting Tirumala that they were believers of Lord Venkateswara, the TDP chief asked Jagan Mohan Reddy why he did not sign an affidavit.

The Chief Minister launched a counterattack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders YS Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who served as chairman of TTD during the YSRCP rule. Naidu claimed that Subba Reddy’s wife goes around with a Bible in her hand while Karunakar Reddy performs the marriage of his daughter as per Christian traditions.

Referring to the 2003 claymore mine attack on him by Maoists near Tirumala, Naidu claimed that Lord Venkateswara gave him a new life. He also claimed that he got another term as the chief minister for the purification of Tirumala.

The Chief Minister said no ruler in the past dared to tarnish the sanctity of Tirumala. He said when YS Rajasekhara Reddy said Tirumala has only two hills, he fought against him.

Naidu claimed that immediately after taking oath as the chief minister, he started purification at Tirumala by appointing Shyamala Rao as the TTD chairman. He revealed that as part of purification, a yagam was held at Tirumala on August 15. Agama Advisory Council of TTD has decided to conduct Shanti Homam. Shanti Homam and ‘Panchagravya Prokshana’ will be conducted on Monday.

(With inputs from IANS)