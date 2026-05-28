Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu demands Bharat Ratna for NTR

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, May 28, urged the Union government to confer the Bharat Ratna on former chief minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the TDP’s annual conclave, Mahanadu, held on the occasion of NTR’s 103rd birth anniversary, Chandrababu moved a resolution demanding the country’s highest civilian honour for the late leader.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by the gathering. “It is the collective demand of all of us that the late NTR, who became a shining light for Telugu people, be awarded the Bharat Ratna,” Chandrababu said.

“I request that Bharat Ratna be awarded to the great leader who ushered in major transformations in Indian politics,” he said.

Describing NTR as an unmatched personality in Telugu public life, Chandrababu said his legacy would endure as long as the Telugu community existed.

Recalling NTR’s journey from a farmer’s son and government employee to film icon and chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu said he created history both in cinema and politics.

Chandrababu noted that NTR, who was also his father-in-law, entered politics after a successful film career and became chief minister within nine months of launching the TDP.

He also highlighted the party’s role in national politics despite being a regional outfit.

“NTR’s governance stood as a support system for farmers, assurance for women, protection for workers and guidance for youth,” he said, adding that the TDP flag symbolised support for women, confidence for youth and assurance for farmers.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also backed TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s proposal for 33% reservation for women and urged the Union government to implement it nationwide