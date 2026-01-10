Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu conducts aerial survey of ONGC well blowout

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday conducted aerial survey of the ONGC well at Irusumanda village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district where the blowout continued to rage for the fifth day.

The Chief Minister later held a review meeting on the blowout with the officials of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar, MP Harish Balayogi, and MLA Varaprasad at Rayavaram in Mandapeta constituency.

The Chief Minister enquired about the measures being taken to control the blowout. He also directed that steps be taken to provide compensation for the coconut trees damaged by the flames.

Meanwhile, ONGC has said that it is continuing its focused efforts to subdue and cap well Mori 5, operated by PEC contractor Deep Industries Ltd., in line with the approved blowout control plan.

The Crisis Management Team has successfully cleared a majority of the debris from the wellsite, enabling access to the wellhead area, the ONGC said in a statement.

The state-owned oil and gas company said that key structural obstructions, including portions of the mast and associated equipment, have been removed, allowing operations to progress towards capping of the well. All essential equipment and materials required for expediting the operations have been mobilised to the site.

A continuous water blanket is being maintained to facilitate safe operations in the vicinity of the wellhead, it said.

In view of the stabilised conditions, residents in the surrounding areas have resumed their normal routines.

ONGC’s Crisis Management Team continues to strictly adhere to all prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), with all activities being carried out in close coordination with the local administration. Safety of the community and protection of the environment remain ONGC’s highest priorities, it added.

The crude-mixed gas suddenly erupted on Monday afternoon while repair works were underway using a workover rig after the well had temporarily halted production.

A powerful blowout released a massive volume of gas mixed with crude oil, which shot high into the air. Thick clouds of gas and smoke spread across Irusumanda and the surrounding villages like dense fog, sending panic among people.