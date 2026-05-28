Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu asks TDP cadres to work with allies to repeat 2024 poll outcome

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on the party cadre to work in harmony with allies to repeat the performance of 2024 elections in the next polls.

Addressing inaugural session of TDP's annual conclave, Chandrababu Naidu advised the party cadres to rise above their ego and ensure coordination with both the Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He stressed the need for the coalition partners to work together to repeat the massive success of 2024 polls.

Chandrababu Naidu also urged the TDP leaders to gear up for local body elections.

He said whatever may be the election, victory is important for the party.

He asked them to work with the sole objective of winning the election and move ahead by working for the people.

He said that the TDP-led coalition government is working tirelessly to revive a state that was effectively on life support.

Saying that the state government has so far disbursed Rs 63,000 crore towards social security pensions, the TDP President called it record achievement within the welfare sector.

"We are working towards women's empowerment, as well as their social, economic, and political dignity. Our initiatives range from securing property rights for women to the 'Talli ki Vandanam' scheme encompassing a wide array of welfare programs," he said.

Chandrababu Naidu declared that in addition to providing reservations in local bodies, the TDP will stand firmly behind women until 33 per cent reservation in legislative bodies is achieved.

"We are implementing programs designed to empower women in the fields of education, employment, and finance," he said.

Referring to the hybrid model in which the Mahanadu is being conducted, the TDP President remarked that only the model has changed; the fundamental spirit and ethos of Mahanadu remain unaltered.

He recalled that the TDP was founded upon welfare principles aimed at providing the basic necessities of food, shelter, and security.

He claimed that it was TDP which introduced 'vision politics' and represents the very resurgence of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"Just as the National Flag represents the honour of the nation, the yellow flag (of the TDP) represents the honour and self-respect of the Telugu people," Chandrababu Naidu said.

He added that for 45 years, the TDP has ceaselessly fought to resolve people's problems.

"Even in the face of attacks, violence, murderous politics, fabricated legal cases, and harassment, our struggles on behalf of the people have never ceased," he said.

Chandrababu Naidu presented TDP as a political movement focused on long-term generational change rather than short-term electoral politics.

He claimed that the TDP does not work merely for the next election but works for the next generation.

The TDP Chief mentioned directly about Gen Z, Gen Alpha and teenagers, signalling that the state government's long-term vision is being shaped around the aspirations of the generations that will define the state's future over the next two decades.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh would become a destination for AI, space technology, semiconductors, aerospace, electronics, and advanced manufacturing, while also encouraging young people to pursue entrepreneurship and innovation.

Initiatives such as "One family- one Entrepreneur", startup promotion, Mega DSC recruitment, job creation targets and investments across emerging industries were presented as part of a broader roadmap to create opportunities for the state's youth.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that in just 23 months, the state attracted investments worth Rs 23 lakh crore which is expected to generate 23 lakh jobs.

Through the State Investment Promotion Board, 282 projects involving investments of Rs 11.27 lakh crore were cleared.

"Industries, food processing units, rare earth mineral projects, and even a fifth-generation fighter jet manufacturing project are coming to the state," the Chief Minister added.

"We granted approvals for the fighter jet manufacturing and testing project in a mere 36 days. It was precisely this Speed of Doing Business approach that brought the Bullet motorcycle manufacturing project to Tirupati," Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said.