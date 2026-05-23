Andhra CM calls for holidays in areas facing extreme heat conditions

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With Andhra Pradesh continuing to reel under severe heat wave conditions, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed local authorities to declare holidays in areas experiencing extreme heat, depending on the prevailing conditions.

He directed officials to remain more vigilant and take immediate steps to protect people from the impact of the extreme heat.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to identify areas recording the highest temperatures and continuously issue warnings and advisories to residents in those regions.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the heat wave intensity had increased significantly due to severe El Niño conditions.

They informed him that during the severe El Niño year of 2015, the state recorded a peak temperature of 50.1 degrees Celsius, and this year too, temperatures have touched as high as 48 degrees Celsius under similar conditions.

Officials further noted that temperatures had risen from 45 degrees Celsius to 48 degrees Celsius over the past three days.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of increasing green cover across the state, noting that improved groundwater levels contribute to greenery and help mitigate the impact of extreme temperatures.

He cited Annamayya district as an example, stating that it had recorded comparatively lower temperatures than other districts.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to provide relief to the public by ensuring the availability of drinking water, buttermilk and ORS packets at crowded places and public gathering areas.

He instructed District Collectors to spread awareness about heat wave safety measures and ensure continuous dissemination of information through media and social media platforms.

Stressing that protecting lives is the government’s top priority, the Chief Minister urged people to take precautions while stepping outdoors during peak heat hours.

He advised elderly persons, pregnant women, children and those with health issues to avoid going outdoors between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Chief Minister also directed District Collectors and mandal-level officials to remain fully prepared to handle emergency situations arising due to the extreme weather.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 1,349 heat shelters and cooling centres had been established in urban areas, while arrangements had been made at 446 traffic junctions to provide shade for motorists and police personnel.

The Chief Minister also suggested providing water troughs and earthen pots for animals and birds suffering because of the heat.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure there was no shortage of drinking water in rural and urban areas and instructed them to supply water through tankers wherever required.

He also called for the establishment of emergency response centres in different parts of the state.

Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad and senior officials from various departments attended the review meeting.