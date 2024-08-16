Andhra CID to probe corruption charges in YSRCP’s Aadudam Andhra programme

The ‘Aadudam Andhra’ program, a state-wide sports festival, was held for 47 days with a budget of Rs 150 crore. It was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Guntur and was held between December 26, 2023 and February 10, 2024. The CM Cup was a state level tournament, organized by the government which was held in 13 districts with 14 events in both Men’s and Women's categories.

The role of former cabinet ministers RK Roja and Dharmana Krishna Das, who held the sports & youth affairs and revenue portfolios respectively, in the corruption is being investigated. Concerns have been raised about the quality of the ‘Aadudham Andhra’ jerseys, food provided and the cricket bats which broke during the competition. There are also allegations that the selection of winners in the competitions was influenced by the ruling party leaders.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu is appointed to investigate these allegations.