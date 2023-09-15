Andhra Chief Minister Jagan inaugurates five new medical colleges

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated five new government medical colleges on Friday, September 15. CM inaugurated the Government Medical College in Vizianagaram, and virtually inaugurated medical colleges at Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal.

The Chief Minister inspected the classrooms and interacted with the students.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony CM Jagan said that the government has planned to start 17 medical colleges with a budget of Rs 8,480 crores. "I am happy to start five colleges. Next year five more colleges will be set up and in 2025 we will start seven more colleges," Jagan said.

He added that the number of seats has increased from 2,185 to 4,735 seats with the arrival of new colleges, while the number of PG medical seats has increased from 966 to 1,767 in four years. Jagan also announced that 18 other nursing colleges are also being established.

The Chief Minister expressed that he wishes to have a medical college for every parliamentary constituency and said that the state government is planning accordingly. He said that the government is committed to enhancing healthcare in Andhra Pradesh and highlighted that the idea of a family doctor had been introduced in the state and also 53,000 vacancies were filled in the medical field.