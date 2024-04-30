Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu promises not to revise electricity tariff

Addressing an election rally at Done in Nandyal district, Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister in the country who did not go to the Secretariat during his entire five-year tenure. "Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy has not built any project in the state in these five years. He has also not provided a single job to anyone," the former Chief Minister claimed.

Alleging that Jagan Mohan Reddy spent Rs 3,000 crore to paint schools, offices, temples, and trees with his party’s colour, Naidu said people should apply colours to Jagan before sending him home.

The TDP supremo expressed apprehensions that attempts are being made by the government to grab the people's lands through the Land Titling Act. He slammed the Chief Minister for clearing the Rs 1,500 crore dues to the hospitals pending under the Aarogyasri scheme and remarked that he mortgaged the people's health.