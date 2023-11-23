Andhra caste census and reservations: Jagan’s strategy to counter Opposition

The power conscious castes in Andhra Pradesh – Kammas, Reddys, and Kapus – are intensifying their efforts to gain political control in the state. The Kammas rose to prominence after the formation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) by NT Rama Rao in the 1980s. Meanwhile, the Reddys were aligned with the Congress until 2014, after which they shifted allegiance to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). The Kapus, seeking an opportunity to govern the state, are leaning towards actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP). It may be noted that the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president of Andhra Pradesh, Daggubati Purandeswari, hails from the Kamma community.

In this background, current Chief Minister Jagan’s political strategy is undergoing a transformative shift as he navigates the complex terrain of caste politics. In a major announcement, he said that the government would conduct a comprehensive caste census in the state before next year’s general elections. Positioning himself against the influence of dominant castes like Kammas, Reddys, and Kapus, he seeks to capitalise on the potential impact of the caste census and a proposed increase in reservations for BCs.

Already, the YSRCP government under Jagan has been making vigorous efforts to appeal to Backward Classes (BCs), who constitute over half of the state’s population. The party’s primary objective is to gain support from all caste groups, including those on the margins such as the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and Denotified Tribes (DNTs). Among the Scheduled Castes, the majority of the Malas and Madigas have aligned themselves with the YSRCP.