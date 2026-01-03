Andhra captures 25.3 pc of all proposed investments in India: Bank of Baroda report

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Andhra Pradesh has captured a remarkable 25.3 percent of all proposed investments in the first nine months of the financial year 2025-26, according to a report by Bank of Baroda. The state now stands well ahead of peers such as Odisha (13.1 per cent) and Maharashtra (12.8 per cent), signalling a decisive shift in India’s industrial and investment momentum toward the eastern and southern corridors.

The report highlights that over half of India’s total proposed capital investment (51.2 per cent) is now concentrated in just three states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra - with Andhra Pradesh emerging as the clear frontrunner.

Overall, investment announcements across the country during the first nine months of the current fiscal touched Rs 26.6 lakh crore, marking an 11.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.