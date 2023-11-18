Andhra BJP chief alleges illegal sand mining in Rajahmundry, demands CM’s response

Andhra Pradesh president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Daggubati Purandeswari has alleged that illegal sand mining activities are taking place in the Godavari river near Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in East Godavari district. The allegation was raised after Purandeswari, accompanied by Jana Sena leaders, inspected the barrage and surrounding areas in Rajahmundry town in the district on Saturday, November 18. She stated that the sand mining posed a serious threat to the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage as it is in close proximity to it.

Speaking to the media, she said, “Heavy machinery should not be used in the river bed for sand extraction. Here, about five heavy machines are deployed. This poses a threat to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage.” The Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, also known as Dowleswaram barrage, was built in 1852 in Rajahmundry town of East Godavari district.



Purandeswari alleged that the company conducting the sand mining is continuing its activities even though the contract has expired. She accused the YSR Congress Party government of not paying any attention to the issue.

She demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respond to the several sand mining allegations across the state. She also stated that the high cost of sand is unaffordable for the poor and has affected construction activities, leading to unemployment among thousands of workers.

