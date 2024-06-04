Andhra Assembly polls: Hat-trick win for YS Jagan in Pulivendula while party faces rout

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president, has won the Pulivendula constituency comfortably for the third time. However, the NDA alliance partners - Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janasena Party (JSP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory against the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh to oust Jagan’s government. On June 4, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed in his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Abdul Nazer.

Jagan secured 116315 votes while the TDP’s Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, also known as BTech Ravi, polled 54628 votes.

Jagan is the son of the late YS Rajashekar Reddy, a former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister from the Congress party. YS Jagan established the YSRCP in 2011 following the death of his father in a helicopter accident in 2009, and made his election debut from Pulivendula, the family's stronghold of more than 40 years, in 2014. YS Rajasekhar Reddy has won six times from Pulivendula and his YS Vijayamma also won twice (by poll elections).

Six months before the 2024 polls, Jagan launched a massive election campaign for his party and has set an ambitious target to win all 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. A door-to-door campaign under the 40-day "Why AP Needs Jagan" programme was also launched. In March this year, Jagan toured 21 districts and 148 Assembly constituencies as part of 21-day Memanta Siddham' (We Are All Ready), bus tour.’

While the exit polls indicated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - comprising TDP, JSP and BJP - would sweep elections they also predicted that the YSRCP would win roughly fifty seats.

In 2019, YSRCP won 151 of the 175 Assembly seats while the TDP only managed to win 23. For the 2024 polls, TDP, JSP and BJP formed an alliance ahead of the assembly elections to prevent the anti-YSRCP vote from splitting.

As per latest updates from the Election Commission, the alliance is set to form a government in Andhra Pradesh with TDP leading in 134 seats, JSP in 21 and BJP in 8 seats.