Andhra Assembly polls: Balakrishna secures hat-trick win from Hindupur

TDP, which was formed in opposition to Congress for protecting atma-gowravam (self-respect) of Telugu people in 1982 has held on to Hindupur since 1983. NTR himself represented the constituency thrice: in 1985, 1989 and 1994. The constituency was also represented for three years between 1996 and 1999 by Balakrishna’s elder brother Nandamuri Harikrishna.

Hindupur, along with six other districts is a part of the Satya Sai district in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Satya Sai broke off from Anantapur district in April 2022 when all the districts in the state were reorganised under the YSRCP led state government.

Hindupur has been a bastion of the TDP and has been considered synonymous with NTR. The NTR wave offers immense political capital. Out of the seven assembly segments which come under Hindupur Lok Sabha, TDP candidates won in Raptadu, Hindupur, Penukonda, Puttaparti and Kadiri.