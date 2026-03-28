Andhra Assembly passes resolution seeking statutory capital status for Amaravati

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In a definitive move to resolve years of administrative and legal ambiguity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, March 28, moved a landmark resolution in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, urging the Centre to grant statutory recognition to Amaravati as the official capital of the state.

A special Assembly session was convened specifically to deliberate and pass this resolution, marking a significant step toward providing long-term stability and legal clarity to the capital city issue.

During his address, the Chief Minister emphasised that permanent legal certainty can only be achieved through specific amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly subsequently resolved to request the Government of India to amend Section 5 of the Act by explicitly inserting the words “at Amaravati” into sub-section (2).

Furthermore, the resolution seeks to expand the legal explanation to clarify that Amaravati encompasses all areas officially notified under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, 2014. This legislative push comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented urban development effort initiated over a decade ago.