Andhra Assembly: Chaos continues on second day, two TDP MLAs suspended

The second session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly commenced on Friday morning, September 22 amid chaos leading to the suspension of two Telugu Desam Party MLAs–K Atchannaidu and Beldam Ashok. The TDP MLAs demanded the Speaker to move the adjournment notice regarding the “illegal arrest” of their leader and former Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu. However, Speaker, Tammineni Sitaram rejected the notice stating that the state government has already come forward to discuss the same, and adjourned the house for a few minutes.

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen blowing whistles as a protest in order to disrupt the house as the members of the ruling party continued their speeches. On Thursday, Balakrishna challenged the members of the ruling party by thumping his thighs and twirling his moustache. He received a warning and was suspended by the Speaker.

Chaos continued in the assembly as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members were enraged when TDP members raised slogans against the Chief Minister YS Jagan from the speaker's podium.

Members of the ruling party alleged that TDP MLAs K Atchannaidu and Beldam Ashok were recording events in the house on their phones and demanded their suspension. The Speaker then suspended both of the leaders for the entire session.