Andhra: After Jagan, stones pelted at Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan

Stones were also pelted on Pawan Kalyan when he was campaigning at Tenali in Guntur district on Sunday. Pawan Kalyan said the attack on him was “cheap tricks” and that people will revolt and punish them by exposing them. "There was no electricity when stones were thrown at Jagan in Vijayawada. Who should own responsibility for power breakdown during the Chief Minister’s meeting," he asked.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier played ‘Kodi Kathi drama’ in 2018. He was referring to the knife attack on the YSRCP leader at Visakhapatnam Airport. Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy also tried to blame him for his uncle Vivekananda Reddy’s murder in 2019. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy won the election with sympathy after the murder of his uncle.

The developments come a day after Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured when someone pelted a stone at him while he was campaigning in Vijayawada. The YSRCP chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone in the Ajit Singh Nagar area on Saturday. Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, the Vijayawada West MLA, who was standing next to Jagan Mohan Reddy, also sustained an injury in his left eye. Elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on May 13.