Andhra: ABN journalist murdered while out on morning walk, probe underway

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A journalist working for Telugu media outlet ABN Andhra Jyothi was brutally murdered during a morning walk in Chittoor district’s Venkatagirikota on Tuesday, April 28. The reporter, Jagan Mohan Reddy, was chased and attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants.

According to reports, another journalist, Mani, was injured while attempting to intervene. Addressing the media in Venkatagirikota, Chittoor Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi said police are thoroughly probing the motive and assured that the accused would be identified and arrested. Venkatagirikota police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation, gathering evidence, scanning CCTV footage, and verifying local accounts.

After inspecting the crime scene, SP Tushar Dudi cautioned against the spread of rumours or provocative statements that could disturb communal harmony, warning of strict action against those attempting to incite unrest.

The Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) alleged the killing could be an act of revenge linked to Jagan Mohan’s recent reporting on alleged illegal red sandalwood smuggling. “We urge the state government to enact a special Journalists' Protection Act to safeguard the freedom of the media and to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future,” a statement from the APUWJ read.