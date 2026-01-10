Andhra: 3 arrested for trafficking children, 2 girls and a boy rescued

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh police arrested three people on Friday, January 9, for child trafficking in the Krishna district. Three children – two girls and a boy– from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) were rescued as part of the operation.

Addressing the media, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) V Vidyasagar Naidu said that the girls were kidnapped a year ago, while the boy was abducted a month ago. “The children are 10 years of age and were sold as labourers in Nandyal district to duck rearers,” he said.

The SP also said that the accused Kandula Edukondalu, his wife K Lakshmi, who are residents of Machilipatnam, kidnapped the children with the help of T Prasad, a resident of Nandyal district’s Annavaram village.