Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP just 10 days after joining party

Ten days after joining the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced that he has decided to quit the party and stay away from politics for a while. On January 6, Saturday, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player said that “further action will be conveyed in due course of time.”

Rayudu joined YSRCP on December 28, 2023, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In June 2023, he announced that he planned to retire from cricket and enter politics soon. He had even toured parts of his native Guntur district to understand people’s issues. He also met CM Jagan which had given rise to speculations that he would join the YSRCP.