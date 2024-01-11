Ambati Rayudu meets Pawan Kalyan, says both share same ideology

"I have joined YSRCP and I believed I could fulfill my vision. I have been on the ground and have visited many villages and met many people and understood their problems and I have done my best to solve them personally and I have done a lot of social work. Due to some reasons, I have not seen myself fulfilling my dream going forward with YSRCP. No blames. My ideology and YSRCP's ideologies have not aligned and it has definitely nothing to do with contesting elections and x and y seat. I have decided to move on from politics,: he said.

"My well-wishers and close friends and family have asked me to meet Pawan (Kalyan) anna once before making that decision to understand his ideologies. I have met Pawan anna and spent a lot of time discussing life and politics and understanding him. I am very happy to say his ideology and vision is very similar to mine and I am very glad to have met him," he added.

Stating that he will be taking off to Dubai for his cricket commitment, Rayudu said he would always be there and stand for the people of Andhra Pradesh.