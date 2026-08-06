Amaravati to deliver 4,000 homes by December, says Andhra Home Minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, on Wednesday, August 5, said nearly 4,000 houses in Amaravati would be handed over to the government by December as the State government pressed ahead with infrastructure works in the capital city under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Anitha made the announcement after inspecting ongoing capital city projects along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana and MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas.

The ministers visited the Ministers' Bungalows, Iconic Towers, and the MLA and MLC residential quarters, where Narayana briefed them on the progress of various projects.

Anitha said Amaravati embodied the self-respect and aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh and was emerging as a symbol of the State's future, with large-scale infrastructure works progressing rapidly. She said Narayana had informed her that nearly 4,000 houses would be handed over to the government by December.

She also said Amaravati continued to share an emotional bond with farmers, government employees and workers, and urged people from across Andhra Pradesh to visit the capital to witness the pace of development.

She also criticised the YSR Congress Party, alleging that its leaders were attempting to find faults with the capital project instead of acknowledging the ongoing works.

MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas described Amaravati as a world-class capital being developed with long-term vision and meticulous planning.

Srinivas said the MLA and MLC residential complexes had already been completed, while several other major buildings were nearing completion. He and Anitha also appreciated Narayana for closely monitoring construction works and expressed confidence that Amaravati would emerge as a capital city that every Andhra Pradesh citizen would be proud of.