Amaravati development works to be completed in three years: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday, September 12 that all development works undertaken in the state capital, Amaravati, will be completed in three years. He said all the works taken up at a cost of Rs 50,000 crore in Amaravati will be completed by 2028. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation for the infrastructure projects in May this year, would inaugurate the state capital.

Speaking at a media conclave organised in Mangalagiri, he assured Amaravati farmers who gave their lands for Amaravati that they will not suffer loss and Amaravati will be developed as an international city. Citing the example of Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that before the development of HITEC City, the land price was Rs 1 lakh per acre, and now the land costs Rs 100 crore per acre. He defended the plan to acquire more land for the development of the state capital.

“If we fail to develop Amaravati by taking additional land, it will remain a small municipality. Sufficient land is essential for setting up international companies, including quantum computing ancillaries and international educational institutions,” he said.

The Chief Minister also exuded the confidence that the Polavaram project will be completed by December 2027. Stating that proper vision is essential for the development of the state, Chandrababu Naidu said the state government has been implementing Swarnandhra Vision 2047 for the benefit of future generations. He said the vision was aimed at placing the state in first position in the coming 22 years.

The Chief Minister said that India has been witnessing unstoppable economic development with the economic reforms introduced by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He stated that the NDA government in the state aims to achieve a per capita income of Rs 5,42,985 by 2028-29 and Rs 10.55 lakh by 2029-34.

Condemning the false campaign of the YCR Congress Party on medical colleges, the Chief Minister said that there is no question of handing over medical colleges to private parties, and the government decided to develop the colleges on a PPP model for the benefit of medical students and to improve health services.

Referring to the Polavaram-Banakacharla link canal, the Chief Minister said that the situation changed in the Rayalaseema region with the operation of the Handri-Neeva project, and Anantapur district stands ahead in GSDP when compared to Godavari districts with encouragement of horticulture. He said that the government proposed the Banakacharla to utilise the surplus water of the Godavari river, which was flowing waste into to sea. He said the linking project will benefit farmers in a big way.