All three candidates of YSRCP elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

All the three candidates of Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were, on Tuesday, February 20, declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. Golla Babu Rao, Meda Raghunadha Reddy, and YV Subba Reddy were declared elected by the Chief Electoral Officer.

The Returning Officer and Joint Secretary to State Legislature had reported that biennial elections to Rajya Sabha is uncontested and the three candidates have been declared elected. No other nominations were filed for the three seats.

As the terms of K Ravindra Kumar (TDP), CM Ramesh (BJP), and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) are coming to an end, the election was scheduled on February 27.